Regular five-day attendance for schools only, clarifies HEC

ISLAMABAD – The Higher Education Commission on Friday announced clarification to the tweet by Minister Education Shafqat Mehmood that the 5-day attendance currently applies to schools only and not universities.

Important announcement. All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1. Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) February 25, 2021

The HEC directed universities to remain operational as per the old guidelines until further notice.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan clarifies that all universities will continue to operate as per guidelines issued by the HEC earlier.



1/7 — HEC Pakistan (@hecpkofficial) February 26, 2021

HEC explained the resumption of 5-day school currently applies to urban centers of Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Earlier, all schools over the country were restricted to a 3-day school week by NCOC in view of the high prevalence of COVID-19. Considering the fresh assessment of the prevailing situation in these cities, NCOC has lifted the restrictions.

It urged for the strict implementation of all government and HEC prescribed health and safety guidelines which "will remain effective until and unless modified".

"Universities are advised to seek further guidance if required from the Chair or the provincial/regional members of the COVID-19 Oversight Committee or email at mgbhatti@hec.gov.pk," the HEC recommended.