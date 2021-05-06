Pakistan starts local production of China's CanSino Bio Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD – The local production of China's single-dose CanSino vaccine has been started in Pakistan to boost the mass vaccination drive.

According to a National Institute of Health (NIH) spokesperson, the raw material for the Covid jab production has been imported from iron friend China. Adding that, the vaccine will be available by the end of May.

The top health institute confirmed that it would be able to prepare 100,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of this month; earlier, the raw material for the vaccine arrived in Pakistan on May 4.

The existing raw material is enough to produce at least more than 100,000 doses of the CanSino Bio vaccine.

Let it be known that the National Institute of Health had started the collaboration with a Chinese company while the company’s scientist will also be present in the federal capital to help in the preparation of the vaccine. The experts also trained NIH experts to prepare single-dose vaccines.

On Tuesday, more than 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now in Pakistan.