Covid-19 takes another 44 lives in Pakistan 
Web Desk
09:00 AM | 25 Jun, 2021
At least 44 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,052 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,152 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 952,917.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 45,924 Covid tests were conducted and the positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 percent.

