06:44 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE – Former Pakistan woman national captain Sana Mir has tested positive for the novel Covid-19 on Monday.

The 34-year-old cricketer has isolated herself after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Mir was part of the commentary and analysis panel of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final at the National Stadium Karachi.

She represented Pakistan in 120 ODIs and 106 T20s from 2005 to 2019 and announced her retirement from international cricket in April last year. Under her leadership, the Pakistan women’s cricket team secured two gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Sana took a break from international cricket and had missed Pakistan’s tour of England afterward she was not named in the T20I squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020.

Mir has been decorated with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, while also winning the People’s Choice Award at the Pakistan Sports Awards.

