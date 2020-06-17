9 areas of Peshawar put under smart lockdown to control Covid-19 spread
PESHAWAR – The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed smart lockdown in nine areas of the provincial capital owing to fast spread of coronavirus in these areas and warned strict action against violators.
In the light of the government's instructions, the smart lockdown would remain intact for the next 14-day and all entry and exit points would remain closed in these areas, a notification issued here said.
It added that only general stores, pharmacies, Tandor and emergency services would remain open in the locked down areas.
The areas which were put under smart lockdown included Bijli Ghar, Dosehra Chowk, Jan Abad, Sheikh Maltoon Sector-A, Daman-e-Koh near Mazdoorabad, Tehsil Road Katlang Bazar, Gulbahar No 4 and Kohi Hassan Khel.
It said only five persons would be allowed to offer prayer at mosques and magistrate and police would be deployed, observe strict implementation of smart lockdown and take strict action against violators.
