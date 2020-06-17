Punjab to impose ‘Smart Lockdown’ in 7 cities having COVID-19 hotspots
10:12 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Punjab to impose ‘Smart Lockdown’ in 7 cities having COVID-19 hotspots
LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to impose lockdown in areas with potential coronavirus hotspots in seven cities of the province to control the surge in the coronavirus cases.

According to media reports, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Tuesday issued directions regarding lockdown in 20 cities across the country, including seven of Punjab.

The cities of Punjab included Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Gujarat.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik issued orders regarding the implementation of the NCOC directives.

The lockdown in Lahore has commenced from Tuesday midnight, while in other cities from 12 night today Wednesday.

Police would be deployed at the entry and exit points of the areas to be placed under restrictions while Army and Rangers would be on standby.

