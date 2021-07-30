Coronavirus takes 86 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,537 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths on Friday; a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a two-month high.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,295 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,024,861.

Statistics 30Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,203

Positive Cases: 4537

Positivity % : 7.79%

Deaths : 86 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 30, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 938,843. The national positivity ratio soared at 7.79 percent.

At least 377,231 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 355,483 in Punjab 143,213 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,945 in Islamabad, 30,162 in Balochistan, 23,819 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,008 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 58,203 coronavirus tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,936,674 since the first case was reported.