Coronavirus takes 86 more lives in Pakistan
Web Desk
08:34 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
Coronavirus takes 86 more lives in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 4,537 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths on Friday; a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a two-month high.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,295 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,024,861.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 938,843. The national positivity ratio soared at 7.79 percent.

At least 377,231 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 355,483 in Punjab 143,213 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 86,945 in Islamabad, 30,162 in Balochistan, 23,819 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,008 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 58,203 coronavirus tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,936,674 since the first case was reported.

All 'unnecessary movement' restricted in Karachi ... 12:47 PM | 27 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – The Sindh government Tuesday imposed a sweeping restriction on all ‘unnecessary movement' after 6 ...

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:16 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 July 2021
10:06 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
Pakistani FM holds meetings with Bahraini King, PM
11:52 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Islamabad police won’t release CCTV footage ...
11:25 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Taliban, China promise not to interfere in each ...
11:04 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
Dr Ishrat Hussain 'steps down' as PM Imran's aide
10:29 PM | 29 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral
09:20 AM | 30 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr