CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid COVID-19 spike

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday barred the meeters and greeters to all 42 airports across the country to control a new spike in Covid-19 infections.

According to new advisory drivers will be allowed to drop passengers at the airports and those coming to pick passengers up will be required to wait in their vehicles until flyers arrival.

The statement said, "Attention passenger: As per the instructions of the Government of Pakistan, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19; meeters and greeters are not allowed at the Airport".

Strict action would be taken as well as fines would be imposed on those violating the guidelines.

Following measures are aimed at addressing the coronavirus second wave, Pakistan recorded 1,123 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest in over three months.

Taking it to Twitter, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said, the NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of COVID-19.