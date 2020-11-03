Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19
LAHORE- Actor Ameer Gillani is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19.
On Monday, the ‘Sabaat’ actor took to Instagram to announced the unfortunate news.
He also shared that he has isolated himself and requested his fans to pray from his speedy recovery.
News of Gillani’s diagnosis comes only days after his co-star Usman Muktar announced that he has contracted the virus.
Usman Mukhtar tests positive for coronavirus 10:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Sabaat’ actor took to Instagram ...
Singer Jawad Ahmed also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 02:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Famous Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus today ...
We wish Gillani a quick recovery.
