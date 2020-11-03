Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE- Actor Ameer Gillani is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Monday, the ‘Sabaat’ actor took to Instagram to announced the unfortunate news.

He also shared that he has isolated himself and requested his fans to pray from his speedy recovery.

News of Gillani’s diagnosis comes only days after his co-star Usman Muktar announced that he has contracted the virus.

Singer Jawad Ahmed also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

We wish Gillani a quick recovery.

