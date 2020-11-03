Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19

10:07 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
Ameer Gillani tests positive for COVID-19
Share

LAHORE- Actor Ameer Gillani is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19. 

On Monday, the ‘Sabaat’ actor took to  Instagram to announced the unfortunate news. 

He also shared that he has isolated himself and requested his fans to pray from his speedy recovery.

News of Gillani’s diagnosis comes only days after his co-star Usman Muktar announced that he has contracted the virus. 

Usman Mukhtar tests positive for coronavirus 10:17 AM | 29 Oct, 2020

Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Sabaat’ actor took to Instagram ...

Singer Jawad Ahmed also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19  02:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020

LAHORE – Famous Pakistani singer Jawad Ahmad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus today ...

We wish Gillani a quick recovery.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for ...
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Lily James, Emma Thompson to star in Jemima ...
03:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik ...
02:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets ...
01:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak all set to launch ...
12:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Netflix's You begins production on Season 3
11:51 AM | 3 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr