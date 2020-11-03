PM Imran to chair NCC meeting today amid Covid-19 resurgence
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to chair the National Coordination Committee on coronavirus today to discuss additional measures to contain the rise of second-wave in Pakistan.
Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Monday recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control the pandemic would be discussed in the meeting.
“The NCOC discussed additional measures to control the rising spread of Covid19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow,” Umar tweeted. He also stressed the need to take immediate measures to stem the disease spread, without affecting economic activities.
NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of Covid19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow. Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2020
Earlier, the government also imposed new restrictions including new travel advisory, limits duration for restaurants and weddings. The government also announced a face mask mandatory in public.
