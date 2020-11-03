PM Imran to chair NCC meeting today amid Covid-19 resurgence
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to chair NCC meeting today amid Covid-19 resurgence
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to chair the National Coordination Committee on coronavirus today to discuss additional measures to contain the rise of second-wave in Pakistan.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Monday recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to control the pandemic would be discussed in the meeting.

“The NCOC discussed additional measures to control the rising spread of Covid19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow,” Umar tweeted. He also stressed the need to take immediate measures to stem the disease spread, without affecting economic activities. 

Earlier, the government also imposed new restrictions including new travel advisory, limits duration for restaurants and weddings. The government also announced a face mask mandatory in public.

CAA bars visitors entry into Airports amid ... 09:15 AM | 3 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday barred the meeters and greeters to all 42 airports ...

  

More From This Category
Arzoo Raja Case: Court grants 3-day physical ...
03:54 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for ...
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Punjab govt announces Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen ...
02:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns terror attack in Vienna
02:07 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Punjab allows restricted Raiwaind congregation ...
01:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Three arrested for ‘gang-raping’ 13-year-old ...
12:33 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr