Netflix's You begins production on Season 3
Your favourite stalker/serial killer is back in action!
Netflix’s You has officially has officially started filming the third season.
Sharing a picture of Penn Badgley wearing a mask emblazoned with “Hello You”, the makers of the show Tweeted:
"We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU Season 3 is back in production."
We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times.— Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020
YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk
Based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the psychological thriller
follows the story of Joe Goldberg, a man who would do anything to win the heart of a woman he meets when she comes to the New York City bookstore where he works. In the second season, he has moved to Los Angeles, where he used the name Will Bettelheim and falls for a new woman, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Season 2 left off with Quinn becoming pregnant with Goldberg’s baby.
The last seasons of the show was filled with plot twists, with Victoria Pedretti increasing the show’s tension as Joe’s latest obsession – but this time with a murderous secret of her own.
As per the previous two instalments, the third season will also consist of 10 episodes and is most likely to air in 2021.
