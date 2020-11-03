Three arrested for ‘gang-raping’ 13-year-old in Wah Cantt
12:33 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Three arrested for ‘gang-raping’ 13-year-old in Wah Cantt
RAWALPINDI – The Wah Cantonment police have arrested three men for allegedly gang-raping of a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

As per the police officials, suspects were identified as Kashif Shah, Zeeshan Mehmood and Aamir Khan. Suspects are neighbours of the victim and the girl identified them.

FIR was registered on October 29; the official said that a complaint had been lodged by the victim against the suspects nearly eight months after the incident took place.

The victim’s father told the police that his teenage daughter had been offered a lift by the three suspects in January who then gang-raped her.

Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Ali said that three suspects were taken into custody by the police after cases were registered against the suspects on the complaint of the victim. The official added that after completing the medical examination of the victim and the suspects, their biological samples will be sent for a DNA test.

Other suspects Bilal and Mansoor Khan are on the run. A special team has been formed to arrest them.

 

