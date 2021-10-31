Indian PM Modi's plane flies over Pakistan airspace

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – Pakistan has reportedly decided to let Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace as the latter departed to Italy for the G20 Summit.

Reports in media quoting sources said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft en route to Italy flew over the Pakistani airspace after Indian authorities requested Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for the special flight.

Pakistani officials reportedly accepted the request and allowed the special VVIP flight to fly through its airspace.

Modi's jet Boeing 777, entered the Pakistani airspace from Bahawalpur and passed through Turbat and Panjgur before entering Iranian airspace.

In September, Indian PM’s plane flew over the Pakistan airspace after Islamabad gave permission for the aircraft departing to the United States.

Pakistan approves Indian PM Modi's request to fly ... 01:22 PM | 12 Jun, 2019 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has allowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plane to fly over its airspace, it emerged on ...

The relations between the two sides deteriorated after India revoked the special status of Kashmir in a unilateral and illegal step to grasp its only Muslim-majority region more tightly.