Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism
05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism
Ushna Shah is a beautiful and phenomenal Pakistani actress and model. She is the younger sister of famous actress Ersa Ghazal and daughter of veteran actress Ismat Tahira.

Ushna Shah has worked in famous Pakistani dramas and showed her tremendous acting skills. Her super-hit dramas include “Bashar Momin”, “Bala”, “Cheekh” and “Alif Allah or Insaan”.

Lately Ushna Shah taking to her official Instagram handle shared some enchanting pictures of herself on the occasion of Halloween. She can be seen wearing a white heavily embellished sleeveless gown. “Happy Birthday, Mr President And Happy Halloween!,” wrote Ushna.

The keyboard warriors were quick enough to respond to Ushna’s bold dressing.

Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism
05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

