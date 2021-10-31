Sadia Khan’s video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral
01:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Sadia Khan’s video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral
Pakistani actress Sadia Khan’s video with Indian actor Jaaved Jaaferi went viral on the social media platform.

In a viral video, both the actors can be seen having fun and praising each other during an award ceremony.

Sadia Khan had a fan moment with Jaaved Jaaferi who promises that the two will work together some day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sadia wrote, “Met this amazing human, one of my favorites loved seeing you last night sir @jaaved Jaaferi.”

Sadia Khan's video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral
01:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

