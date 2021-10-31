Saudi Vision 2030 provides opportunities to realise Naya Pakistan’s plan: PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 provides opportunities to Pakistan to engage with it in realising Naya Pakistan’s ambitious plan.
In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh newspaper published on Sunday, he said there were significant complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of the “Naya Pakistan” and the Saudi Vision 2030.
The prime minister said both the countries laid emphasis on economic opportunity and diversity, domestic growth, modernization and development, and trade linkages and connectivity.
He said Pakistan can contribute skilled and semi-skilled manpower with Saudi Arabia besides sharing its expertise in other sectors like IT, infrastructure development, and agriculture.
“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically enjoyed long-standing fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Both the countries have stood by each other, through thick and thin, regardless of the change in leadership,” he added.
