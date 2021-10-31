Saudi Vision 2030 provides opportunities to realise Naya Pakistan’s plan: PM Imran
Web Desk
06:14 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Saudi Vision 2030 provides opportunities to realise Naya Pakistan’s plan: PM Imran
Share

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 provides opportunities to Pakistan to engage with it in realising Naya Pakistan’s ambitious plan.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Riyadh newspaper published on Sunday, he said there were significant complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of the “Naya Pakistan” and the Saudi Vision 2030.

The prime minister said both the countries laid emphasis on economic opportunity and diversity, domestic growth, modernization and development, and trade linkages and connectivity.

He said Pakistan can contribute skilled and semi-skilled manpower with Saudi Arabia besides sharing its expertise in other sectors like IT, infrastructure development, and agriculture.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically enjoyed long-standing fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Both the countries have stood by each other, through thick and thin, regardless of the change in leadership,” he added.

More From This Category
Indian PM Modi's plane flies over Pakistan ...
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
‘NUSRET 2021’ – Pakistan Navy joins 8th ...
03:12 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
UK £7m program to strengthen Pakistan’s ...
03:52 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
OGRA, energy ministry officials arrested in 2020 ...
01:06 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
‘Agreement reached’ after successful ...
12:10 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Cyberattack hits National Bank, causes ...
10:28 AM | 31 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism
05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr