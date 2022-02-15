Muzaffer Kayasan: Man who 'never recovered' from coronavirus

ISTANBUL – As millions of people suffered ‘long Covid’ in which symptoms lasted more than four weeks, a man tested positive for the novel virus at 78 different times and hasn’t left his home in more than a year.

Muzaffer Kayasan, a Turkish national, who first tested positive for Covid in November 2020 didn’t have serious complications with the deadly virus. He was discharged from the hospital as his health improved but the contagious disease never let him walk free.

The 56-year-old man, who may hold the record for the longest period of infection for any COVID-19 patient in Western Asia, is now looking for a solution to get out of quarantine.

Kayasan has been stuck in isolation as Turkish public health measures don’t allow Covid positive person to leave their place. Experts believe that the man struggled to recover from the novel virus as he is immunocompromised due to cancer of the blood cell.

With exceptional status, he can only see his grandchildren through a window and on the video call, while he eagerly wished to see his family in person. “I have no problem here other than being unable to touch my loved ones. It is very hard,” the man said while speaking with a foreign publication.

He also mentioned that his health improved, but he still got the remnants of the virus in his body. The distressed man said the Covid pandemic ended his social life.

“I have no problem here other than being unable to touch my loved ones. It is very hard. I can’t even get vaccinated because of my condition,” Kayasan lamented.