Muzaffer Kayasan: Man who 'never recovered' from coronavirus

Turkish man, who has leukemia, tested positive for Covid on 78 different occasions
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Muzaffer Kayasan: Man who 'never recovered' from coronavirus
Share

ISTANBUL – As millions of people suffered ‘long Covid’ in which symptoms lasted more than four weeks, a man tested positive for the novel virus at 78 different times and hasn’t left his home in more than a year.

Muzaffer Kayasan, a Turkish national, who first tested positive for Covid in November 2020 didn’t have serious complications with the deadly virus. He was discharged from the hospital as his health improved but the contagious disease never let him walk free.

The 56-year-old man, who may hold the record for the longest period of infection for any COVID-19 patient in Western Asia, is now looking for a solution to get out of quarantine.

Kayasan has been stuck in isolation as Turkish public health measures don’t allow Covid positive person to leave their place. Experts believe that the man struggled to recover from the novel virus as he is immunocompromised due to cancer of the blood cell.

With exceptional status, he can only see his grandchildren through a window and on the video call, while he eagerly wished to see his family in person. “I have no problem here other than being unable to touch my loved ones. It is very hard,” the man said while speaking with a foreign publication.

He also mentioned that his health improved, but he still got the remnants of the virus in his body. The distressed man said the Covid pandemic ended his social life.

“I have no problem here other than being unable to touch my loved ones. It is very hard. I can’t even get vaccinated because of my condition,” Kayasan lamented.

Turkey’s President Erdogan, wife test positive ... 07:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

ANKARA – Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife tested positive for the Omicron variant of ...

More From This Category
Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities ...
05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video ...
06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Blogger slams Ahad Raza Mir and Shahveer Jafry ...
05:56 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s Valentine's Day ...
04:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Quran teacher slits minor girl’s throat in ...
01:45 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
Taliban urge US to reverse decision of halving ...
01:17 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mansha Pasha and Aagha Ali's latest BTS video wins hearts
06:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr