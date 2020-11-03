Vienna shooting leaves two dead including one attacker
Share
VIENNA – At least two people have died in the Vienna attacks on Monday night, including two civilians and one shooter.
According to Ludwig, Vienna’s mayor, at least 15 people including one police officer were shifted to hospital. Seven of the victims were seriously injured,
Police says multiple attackers with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna.
CONFIRMED at the moment:
*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse
*several suspects armed with rifles
*six different shooting locations
* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)
*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020
Austria’s interior minister, Karl Nehammer, stated the incident as “an apparent terror attack”.
US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the attack, calling it “evil” and a “vile act of terrorism.”
Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe. These evil attacks against innocent people must stop. The U.S. stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
- Arzoo Raja Case: Court grants 3-day physical remand of 44-year-old ...03:54 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- realme launches 7 Pro in Pakistan with 65 Watt Super Dart Charging03:29 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
- Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartphone with ...03:12 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
-
-
- 'This is unacceptable to me': Adnan Malik requests followers to avoid ...02:23 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- IN PICS: Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir meets Peshawar Zalmi's chairman ...01:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Punjab allows restricted Raiwaind congregation over Covid-19 fears01:44 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020