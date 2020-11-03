Vienna shooting leaves two dead including one attacker
Web Desk
09:44 AM | 3 Nov, 2020
Vienna shooting leaves two dead including one attacker
Share

VIENNA – At least two people have died in the Vienna attacks on Monday night, including two civilians and one shooter.

According to Ludwig, Vienna’s mayor, at least 15 people including one police officer were shifted to hospital. Seven of the victims were seriously injured, 

Police says multiple attackers with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna.

Austria’s interior minister, Karl Nehammer, stated the incident as “an apparent terror attack”.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the attack, calling it “evil” and a “vile act of terrorism.”

