Vienna shooting leaves two dead including one attacker

VIENNA – At least two people have died in the Vienna attacks on Monday night, including two civilians and one shooter.

According to Ludwig, Vienna’s mayor, at least 15 people including one police officer were shifted to hospital. Seven of the victims were seriously injured,

Police says multiple attackers with rifles have opened fire in six different locations in central Vienna.

CONFIRMED at the moment: *08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse *several suspects armed with rifles *six different shooting locations * one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included) *1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Austria’s interior minister, Karl Nehammer, stated the incident as “an apparent terror attack”.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the attack, calling it “evil” and a “vile act of terrorism.”