Ayeza Khan’s new dance video goes viral

09:20 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
One of the leading actresses of Pakistan Ayeza Khan has left her fans swooning with her latest dance performance in new video.

The fabulous actress took to Instagram and uploaded her new dance video. The Laapata actress looks stunning while dancing elegantly on Noori song from the film Superstar.

Ayeza Khan plays a TikToker in her big-budget drama Laapata costarring Ali Rehman Khan, Sarah Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Her character Geeti makes musical and dance oriented videos including songs from some Bollywood chartbusters of Madhuri Dixit and late Sridevi.

Ayeza captioned the post, “Noorani Noor har bala door.”

