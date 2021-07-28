Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree jolts the internet (VIDEO)
Web Desk
06:09 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Ayeza Khan’s breathtaking dance moves in saree jolts the internet (VIDEO)
Ayeza Khan has left her fans stunned with her jaw-dropping dance moves in a saree.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and uploaded her new dance video. The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress looks breathtaking in yellow saree while dancing elegantly on late Sridevi’s iconic song Mitwa from Chandni opposite Rishi Kapoor.

Ayeza Khan is set to play a TikToker in her forthcoming big-budget drama Laapata costarring Ali Rehman Khan, Sarah Khan and Gohar Rasheed.

Her character Geeti makes musical and dance oriented videos including songs from some Bollywood chartbusters of Madhuri Dixit and late Sridevi. She will also be donning Mahira Khan’s Noori attires from her film Superstar.

