Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 30 July 2021
Web Desk
10:16 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2021 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 162.2 162.2
Euro EUR 187.5 189.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 222 225
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 44.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 43 43.25
Australian Dollar AUD 116 118
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.7 388.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 126 128
China Yuan CNY 23.5 23.65
Danish Krone DKK 23.2 23.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 16.9
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.1
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 1.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.5 484
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.5 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 96.95
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 17.7
Omani Riyal OMR 392.5 394.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 39.5 40.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 115.5 117.5
Swedish Korona SEK 17.8 18.05
Swiss Franc CHF 159.1 160
Thai Bhat THB 4.8 4.9

