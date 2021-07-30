Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 30 July 2021
10:16 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 30, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|162.2
|162.2
|Euro
|EUR
|187.5
|189.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|222
|225
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43
|44.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|43
|43.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116
|118
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126
|128
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.2
|23.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.5
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.5
|394.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.5
|40.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115.5
|117.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.8
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.1
|160
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:16 AM | 30 Jul, 2021
-
-
-
- Pakistani FM holds meetings with Bahraini King, PM11:52 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Pornography case: Bail plea of Shilpa Shetty’s husband rejected10:00 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Bakhtawar Bhutto celebrates husband’s 33rd birthday in style09:27 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat shares her two cents on patriarchal violence07:58 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021