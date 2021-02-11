COVAX – Australia welcomes initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw has welcomed COVAX initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan.
Taking it to Twitter, the Australian envoy wrote: “I welcome COVAX announcement of initial vaccine allocations, including 17.2 million doses for Pakistan. Australia has contributed $80 million to COVAX.”
“We will continue to advocate for equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” he added.
Australia’s contribution to COVAX Facility’s Advance Market Commitment (AMC) will provide safe and effective vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable population, including Pakistan.
The COVAX AMC works to pool purchasing power and risk, to prepare the most diverse portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, fast track manufacturing, and ensure developing countries are not excluded from getting access to vaccines due to price constraints.
