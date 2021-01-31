COVAX – Pakistan secures 17 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Saturday announced that around seven million doses of AstraZeneca will reach Pakistan in the first quarter of the current year.

Sharing a press release on Twitter, PM’s aide wrote Happy to share that in addition to the 500,000 doses of Sinopharm, almost 7 million doses of AstraZeneca to be made available in Q1 and given to the public free of cost! Pakistan’s vaccine drive starts next week, beginning with frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier on Saturday, NCOC Chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar also shared a tweet in which he stated that the government had received a letter from Covax, saying that 17 Million doses of Astra-Zeneca would be provided to Pakistan in the first half of 2021.

“We signed with Covax nearly 8 months back to ensure availability,” the minister tweeted.

The delivery will start in February and about 6 million doses will arrive by March. The remaining is expected to be received by the end of first half.

The ‘COVAX’ is an initiative by the World Health Organization to ensure the fair distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines around the globe. Pakistan signed with COVAX nearly 8 months back to ensure timely availability.

On the other hand, Pakistan is expecting the first installment of 1.1 million doses of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm today.