Pakistani doctor invents app-based Covid-19 test
Share
ISLAMABAD – A Toronto based Pakistani doctor has introduced an instant Covid-19 diagnostic test, using a smartphone application.
Dr. Naqeeb Khalid, who graduated from Kind Edward Medical University Lahore, back in 1983, before acquiring experience in the invention of medical devices and systems, told the Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar that his innovation is based on a digital platform that displays the result instantly on any smartphone and can also communicate or store the results along with time and GPS information.
He led the development of smartphone-based diagnostic test as Director of Medical Device Programme at the Montreal-based Two-Photon Research Inc.
The High Commissioner appreciated the doctor, and congratulated him for his achievement.
In a video conversation with Dr. Khalid, Tarar said the idea of a Covid test being displayed and communicated by the smartphone is laudable.
Dr. Khalid said the app along with the vaccine will pave the way towards a world without coronavirus.
“Together with vaccines, we can control the Covid-19 outbreak and return our lives and economies to normal,” said Najeeb Khalid.
A smartphone application would soon be available to download from the AppStore.
- Pakistani doctor invents app-based Covid-19 test05:46 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- ‘Something went wrong’: YouTube, other Google services face ...05:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Bilawal Bhutto to meet Shehbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail05:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Man shoots son's 'killer' dead inside Karachi courtroom04:57 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Nepra hikes electricity price in fuel readjustment04:35 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of 202007:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Who is this new DJ going to rock PDM rally in Lahore tonight?06:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and Tiger05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020