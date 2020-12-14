Pakistani doctor invents app-based Covid-19 test

ISLAMABAD – A Toronto based Pakistani doctor has introduced an instant Covid-19 diagnostic test, using a smartphone application.

Dr. Naqeeb Khalid, who graduated from Kind Edward Medical University Lahore, back in 1983, before acquiring experience in the invention of medical devices and systems, told the Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar that his innovation is based on a digital platform that displays the result instantly on any smartphone and can also communicate or store the results along with time and GPS information.

He led the development of smartphone-based diagnostic test as Director of Medical Device Programme at the Montreal-based Two-Photon Research Inc.

The High Commissioner appreciated the doctor, and congratulated him for his achievement.

In a video conversation with Dr. Khalid, Tarar said the idea of a Covid test being displayed and communicated by the smartphone is laudable.

Dr. Khalid said the app along with the vaccine will pave the way towards a world without coronavirus.

“Together with vaccines, we can control the Covid-19 outbreak and return our lives and economies to normal,” said Najeeb Khalid.

A smartphone application would soon be available to download from the AppStore.