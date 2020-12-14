Google services including Youtube 'up and running' after global outage
LAHORE – Many Alphabet-owned Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail, Google Assistant, and Google Docs which went down for millions of users across the globe, have now been restored.
Youtube confirmed the news on Twitter saying "Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal"
Update -- We’re back up and running! You should be able to access YouTube again and enjoy videos as normal https://t.co/NsGBvvaTko— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020
The services went out at 5 pm (PST) and came back online at 6:05 pm (PST) according to Downdetector.
According to the website, the number of complaints about Youtube went down from over 4000 to 250 at 6:05 pm (PST).
