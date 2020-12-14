PM Imran hails Pakistan Navy's efforts for defence of maritime frontiers
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy for the defense of country's sea frontiers and provision of security to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project including Gwadar Port.
He made the remarks during his visit to Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday where he was given a detailed briefing about Pakistan Navy's initiatives for the development of maritime sector.
The premier assured to continue to provide all possible cooperation to the naval force. He said given its importance for economic development, the government is trying to promote the maritime sector.
Imran Khan said declaring 2020 as the year of blue economy manifests the government's emphasis to maritime economy.
Naval Chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on the occasion said Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to protect the maritime interests and sea frontiers of the country.
Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf were also present on the occasion.
