Azam Swati takes charge as Railways Minister

ISLAMABAD – Newly appointed Azam Khan Swati has assumed the charge of the Railways Ministry.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on Friday reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the new interior minister and Azam Khan Swati as Federal Minister for Railways.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Azam Khan Swati arrived at the Ministry of Railways on Monday.

On the occasion, both the federal ministers expressed best wishes to each other for their new responsibilities.

Sheikh Rasheed given Interior; Azam Swati made ... 02:25 PM | 11 Dec, 2020 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government on Friday reordered the federal cabinet and appointed Sheikh ...

Azam Swati lauded Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for his outstanding performance as Railways Minister in last two years.

Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani briefed the new Railways Minister about the functioning of the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Azam Khan Swati pledged to ensure safety and provide the best service to the passengers.