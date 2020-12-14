‘Something went wrong’: YouTube, other Google services face blackout in Pakistan
LAHORE – Numbers of Google services, including YouTube, are suffering massive outages in Pakistan.
As someone tries to use the video-sharing platform, a message on the site pops up that reads "Something went wrong".
According to Downdetector, people started reporting issues with Youtube, Gmail, Google docs and other related services around 5 pm(PST).
According to The Spectator Index, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Play store are down in other parts of the world as well.
Quand @YouTube est down... #YouTubeDOWN #youtube pic.twitter.com/nMKgVMbBLS— Pauline D (@Pauline05236509) December 14, 2020
The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google.— He Says (@EmranXhah) December 14, 2020
It’s still 2020.#googledown #YouTubeDOWN #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/8CeMlUUj8y
