‘Something went wrong’: YouTube, other Google services face blackout in Pakistan

LAHORE – Numbers of Google services, including YouTube, are suffering massive outages in Pakistan.

As someone tries to use the video-sharing platform, a message on the site pops up that reads "Something went wrong".

According to Downdetector, people started reporting issues with Youtube, Gmail, Google docs and other related services around 5 pm(PST).

According to The Spectator Index, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Play store are down in other parts of the world as well.