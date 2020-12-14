‘Something went wrong’: YouTube, other Google services face blackout in Pakistan

05:16 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
‘Something went wrong’: YouTube, other Google services face blackout in Pakistan
LAHORE – Numbers of Google services, including YouTube, are suffering massive outages in Pakistan.

As someone tries to use the video-sharing platform, a message on the site pops up that reads "Something went wrong".

According to Downdetector, people started reporting issues with Youtube, Gmail, Google docs and other related services around 5 pm(PST).

According to The Spectator Index, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and Google Play store are down in other parts of the world as well.

Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020

