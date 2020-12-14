Turkey 'appoints' ambassador to Israel after two years
Web Desk
06:18 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Turkey 'appoints' ambassador to Israel after two years
Share

ANKARA – Turkey has reportedly picked a new ambassador to Israel to fill the diplomatic post left vacant for over two years.

Ufuk Ulutas, 40, formerly studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The chairman for the Center for Strategic Research at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ulutas is not a career diplomat but “very polished,” “very clever” and “very pro-Palestinian,” said an al-Monitor report report, which quoted “well-placed sources.” 

Turkey expels Israeli envoy over Gaza massacre 08:58 PM | 15 May, 2018

ISTANBUL - Turkey has told Israel's ambassador to Ankara to leave the country over the killing of dozens of Palestinian ...

The move to appoint Ufuk Ulutas, 40, as the new Turkish ambassador is part of an attempt to improve ties with incoming President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, the report added.

Ankara withdrew its envoy to Israel in 2018 over deadly attacks on the Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Another Muslim country agrees to normalise ties ... 09:48 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

NEW YORK – Morocco and Israel have agreed to normalise bilateral relations, US President Donald Trump announced ...

More From This Category
Eswatini PM Dlamini, world's first head of state ...
11:19 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19
07:58 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
‘Soldiers of Pakistan’ to defend national ...
03:34 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
First round COVID-19 vaccine begins in US tomorrow
05:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Only Muslim school in French capital shut down
08:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2020
How UK police, Home Office and Council ganged up ...
04:54 PM | 12 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr