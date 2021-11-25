Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 13 people died of the novel disease while 363 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,690 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,283,223.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,240 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.88 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,000. Around 1,000 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,240,995.

Statistics 25 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,240

Positive Cases: 363

Positivity %: 0.88%

Deaths : 13

Patients on Critical Care: 998 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 25, 2021

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 13,538.

As many as 474,772 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,714 in Punjab, 179,774 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,554 in Islamabad, 33,458 in Balochistan, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,007 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,619 in Sindh, 5,825 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.