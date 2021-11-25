Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 25 Nov, 2021
Pakistan logs 363 new Covid infections, 13 deaths in past 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 13 people died of the novel disease while 363 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,690 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,283,223.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,240 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.88 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,000. Around 1,000 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,240,995.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 13,538.

As many as 474,772 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,714 in Punjab, 179,774 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,554 in Islamabad, 33,458 in Balochistan, 34,540 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Active Covid cases drop below 15,000 in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 23 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD − The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases fell to 14,862 on Tuesday as 8,010 people made full ...

Moreover, 13,007 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,619 in Sindh, 5,825 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

More From This Category
PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan ...
10:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Pakistani man rescued after trying to commit ...
06:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Petrol pump owners announce country-wide strike ...
06:04 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
UK’s special envoy meets COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
04:59 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Komal Ali Shah becomes first Pakistani to be ...
08:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Maryam Nawaz asks ex-CJP Nisar who ...
04:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain has the sweetest birthday wish for Iqra Aziz
09:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr