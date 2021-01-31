Maryam Aurangzeb caught dictating Afzal Khokhar to bash Aleema Khan during NA session (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb caught in the state television presser provoking PML-N leader Afzal Khokhar to mention Imran Khan’s sister.

The viral video of the National Assembly session is making rounds on social media. Maryam could be seen dictating Khokhar to bash Prime Minister Imran for assisting sister Aleema Khan with embezzled funds.

یہ کس منہ سے عورتوں بہنوں بیٹیوں کی عزت کی بات کر رہا ہے افضل کھوکھر؟????جبکہ پاس بیٹھی مریم اورنگزیب اس کو کہ رہی ہے"عمران خان کی بہنوں کی بات کرو کہو کہ میں نے سرکاری پیسوں سے اپنی بہنوں کو سلائ مشینیں نہیں لے کر دیں"???????? یہ ڈکٹیشن کہاں سے آئ؟????@Marriyum_A@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/Aqx1PRJ0kj — Shazia Tahira ???? (@KaptaanKiSipahi) January 29, 2021

Responding to the direction of PML-N female lawmaker, Khokhar said, “I have not given my sisters sewing machines from the government funds”. The opposition benches then cheered his remarks.

Later, Afzal Khokhar tabled a privilege motion against demolishing his residence. The government, however, defended the operation.