Web Desk
01:15 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Maryam Aurangzeb caught dictating Afzal Khokhar to bash Aleema Khan during NA session (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb caught in the state television presser provoking PML-N leader Afzal Khokhar to mention Imran Khan’s sister.

The viral video of the National Assembly session is making rounds on social media. Maryam could be seen dictating Khokhar to bash Prime Minister Imran for assisting sister Aleema Khan with embezzled funds.

Responding to the direction of PML-N female lawmaker, Khokhar said, “I have not given my sisters sewing machines from the government funds”. The opposition benches then cheered his remarks.

Later, Afzal Khokhar tabled a privilege motion against demolishing his residence. The government, however, defended the operation.

