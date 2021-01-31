In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's wedding
KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari tied the knot with business tycoon Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday and the new pictures of the ceremony are doing rounds on social media.
The latest pictures from the wedding ceremony show the groom, Mahmood Chaudhry, he can be seen standing on the stage with his friends and family, all men in the ceremony can be seen wearing turbans for the event.
Earlier on Saturday, former president Asif Ali Zardari hosted a traditional reception for his eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on Saturday night. Limited guests were invited in view of standard operating procedures against the spread of the novel Covid -19 virus.
The 31-year-old bride was wearing a dark purple and green lehnga with an embroidered top, while the groom was wearing a suit.
10:07 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
