‘Good news’ for Pakistanis as Inflation hits record low, PM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has directed his economic team to ensure that inflation stays under control.
The premier took to his Twitter and wrote ‘More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results.
Khan added that “Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed.” He went on to say that, “I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control.”
More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed. I have told my economic team to stay vigilant & ensure that inflation stays under control.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 31, 2021
Earlier today, Federal Minister for planning and development, Asad Umar also announced that the inflation rate in Pakistan has descended down due to PM Imran’s foreign policies. Umar highlighted country’s sensitive price index (SPI) is recorded to 7.48 percent in comparison to that of last year.
“Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation was 5.8 percent and core inflation 7.6pc before the PTI assumed power in 2018, he added.
Inflation continues to decline. Jan inflation (CPI) is down to 5.7%. Core inflation is at 5.4%. Last month (jul 2018) prior to PTI govt formation, CPI was 5.8% & core was 7.6%. The rate of inflation is LOWER today then when the PTI govt was formed. #PMIKECONPOLICYSUCCESS— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 31, 2021
