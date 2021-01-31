A look inside Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry’s wedding reception

KARACHI –Former president Asif Ali Zardari hosted a traditional reception for his eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on Saturday night.

Limited guests were invited in view of standard operating procedures against the spread of the novel Covid -19 virus.

The 31-year-old bride was wearing a dark purple and green lehnga with an embroidered top, while the groom was wearing a suit.

Close family members, party leaders, and notable business figures attended the ceremony. A lavish arrangement was made for the guests. The guests extended their best wishes to the bride and the groom on this occasion.

Aseefa Bhutto also shared a special message for her sister and brother-in-law on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Expressing her love for her Bakhatawar, she wrote, “Wishing you a lifetime of happiness and joy. Mubarak Mubarak.”

Another event was held at Kakri ground, Lyari to celebrate the wedding of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari.

Festivities at Kakri Ground depicted the traditional approach of Lyari natives to celebrate any festive occasion. Festivities at Kakri Ground featured Mehndi, traditional leva, dandia dance, and much more.

The celebrations continued till late in the night and ended with huge fireworks. It is pertinent to mention that the same place 33 years back had hosted the public reception when late former PM Benazir Bhutto had wedded Asif Ali Zardari.