PM Imran offers condolences to Shaan Shahid on his mother's death
10:43 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday expressed grief over the demises of film star Neelo Begum.

The premier took to his Twitter handle after fame actor Shaan Shahid announced the death of his mother. He wrote, “My condolences and prayers go to @mshaanshahid on the passing of his mother.”

Earlier on Saturday, Lollywood superstar Shan Shaid announced the death of his mother. "It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her," he wrote in the heart-wrenching tweet.

In another tweet, he posted a picture with mother and wrote ‘’I don’t know what to write as words have become empty .. just like the world without her is so meaning less.. my success and my failures both need her.the only hope that is still alive is to meet her one day beyond the boundaries of life..love you forever. ALLAH apkay saath ho,".

Neelo Begum was born on 30 June 1940 in Sargodha. She appeared in Bhowani Junction (1956), a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. Neelo was an acclaimed actress who rose to fame for her work in film “Aaye Mausam Rangeelay Suhanay“.

