Saif Khokhar serves food to LDA employees, cops amid his palace's demolition (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League MNA Malik Mohammad Afzal Khokhar sets an example by offering food to government officers who came to demolish Khokhar Palace.
The video about the PML-N stalwart humble gesture is making rounds on social media in which the officials and police personnel can be seen having lunch at the demolished palace.
PML-N leader shared the event on social media. He captioned the post with ‘Some people came to demolish my house but we are bound to be hospitable toward everyone’.
Earlier on Sunday, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) carried out an operation against illegally constructed Khokhar Palace in Johar Town area of Punjab capital.
A heavy contingent of security personnel blocked roads leading to the residence with containers, whereas the media was also barred from entering the area where the operation was taking place.
The rear part of two houses near the palace was demolished, as the administration moved to recover government land in Johar Town.
The authorities claimed to have relinquished 38 kanals land. Sources revealed that the value of the land is nearly Rs1.25bn.
‘Seize Khokhar Palace’, CJP orders ACE in ... 11:27 PM | 6 Jan, 2019
LAHORE – The Supreme Court has ordered the Anti-Corruption Department director general to take control of Pakistan ...
