WATCH – Ertugrul star Engin Altan spotted enjoying family time, shares video of son Emir riding a snowmobile
The Diriliş: Ertuğrul megastar Engin Altan was seen enjoying a snowy weekend with his family, as he shared an adorable video of his 5-year-old son Emir, riding a snowmobile.
The video was shared on Engin’s social media, and the fans could not get enough of the adorable family.
Engin seemed to appreciate his son’s snowmobile riding skills and gives him a thumbs up after the little one expertly makes a round in the snow. It is evident that the father-son duo were having the time of their lives on this weekend getaway.
The 41-year-old Turkish star also shared his pictures of riding the snowmobile and enjoying to the fullest.
Looks like riding automobiles is little Emir's favorite hobby, as in this picture we can see him on a motorbike!
