No Pakistani envoy will join Republic Day ceremonies in India, FM Qureshi
Share
MULTAN – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said no Pakistani diplomats will join republic day ceremonies in India.
Referring to the atrocities, Qureshi said India is heading towards a ‘Hindutva’ state and it can no more present its so-called secular face to the world adding that Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir and are not safe.
He said the world community acknowledges the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process but he regretted that India has not reciprocated to peace overtures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Foreign Minister said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India has been violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri people over a long period of time.
Pakistan is consistently apprising the world that Kashmir is a flashpoint and its immediate and permanent solution is a must for regional peace and stability, he added.
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black ... 10:14 AM | 25 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the rest of the world will ...
- A dying battery and lagging experience, not a woe anymore: vivo ...05:33 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Noon Academy – saving the future of Pakistan with social learning ...05:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
-
-
- PM Imran presents 5-point agenda for global access to Covid vaccine ...04:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Bilal Abbas Khan featured in 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars04:16 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
-
- #HappyBirthdayBakhtawarBZ trends on Twitter as Bhutto-Zardari's ...01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021