Web Desk
03:23 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
No Pakistani envoy will join Republic Day ceremonies in India, FM Qureshi
MULTAN – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said no Pakistani diplomats will join republic day ceremonies in India.

Referring to the atrocities, Qureshi said India is heading towards a ‘Hindutva’ state and it can no more present its so-called secular face to the world adding that Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir and are not safe.

He said the world community acknowledges the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process but he regretted that India has not reciprocated to peace overtures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Foreign Minister said Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India has been violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri people over a long period of time. 

Pakistan is consistently apprising the world that Kashmir is a flashpoint and its immediate and permanent solution is a must for regional peace and stability, he added.

Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death anniversary
04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021

