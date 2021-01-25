Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as Black Day
ISLAMABAD – The people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the rest of the world will observe the Indian Republic Day as Black Day to invite the attention of the world towards the continued long unlawful and forcible Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.
The call for the observance of the Black Day has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir, anti-India rallies, and demonstrations in world capitals will take place tomorrow.
In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, protest rallies and demonstrations will be held in all ten districts tomorrow to mark the Indian Republic Day as a Black Day.
The observance aims to apprise the world of the continued brutalities and custodial killing of innocent Kashmiris and the unabated massive violations of human rights by Indian occupying forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
Major rally to observe the Indian Republic Day as Black Day will be held in Muzaffarabad. Leaders of various political parties including those in the AJK Parliament will lead the rally to be held to mark the day.
Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic day as black day every year to mark strong indignation and protest against the continued occupation of the valley.
