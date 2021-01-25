Israel opens first embassy in UAE after normalising ties
The move comes four months after Israel and the UAE normalised ties
ABU DHABI – Israel on Sunday officially opened the first embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the arrival of the ambassador.
A statement issued by the ministry said today the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi has officially been opened, with the arrival of the mission head Eitan Naeh. The embassy in the United Arab Emirates will advance relations between the countries on all levels.
The Jewish state embassy in Abu Dhabi will be operating from temporary offices until locating a permanent facility, the statement added.
Congratulations @AmbassadorNaeh Chargé d’Affaires at the newly opened ???????? Embassy in the UAE ????????. Normalization will benefit regional stability.— Emanuele Giaufret (@EGiaufretEU) January 24, 2021
On the other hand, Palestinians condemned the agreements as a "stab in the back".
Earlier in September 2020, UAE, along with Bahrain, signed a deal to normalise relations with Israel.
