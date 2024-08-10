Over 100 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school

The Israeli military, in an extreme act of brutality, dropped thousands of pounds of bombs on Palestinians praying, resulting in the martyrdom of 100 individuals, including women and children, and dozens more injured.
According to Arab media, in the Daraj area of northern Gaza, a school in a refugee camp was targeted while about 250 Palestinians were offering the Fajr prayers. The bombings led to the death of 100 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children.
Reports indicate that the Israeli military dropped three missiles on the school, each weighing 2,000 pounds. The school, which was targeted, had been sheltering displaced Palestinians.
Israel claims that the school was a Hamas headquarters where terrorists were present, while Gaza officials allege that Israel deliberately targeted the school. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has declared the Israeli bombardment of the Daraj school a war crime.
Meanwhile, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have proposed a new ceasefire plan to Israel and Hamas.
According to foreign media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to negotiate the proposal, stating that an Israeli delegation will participate in the talks on August 15.
A joint statement from the three countries noted that negotiations should begin on August 15, potentially in Doha or Cairo, and that no party should offer excuses.
According to news agencies, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are pressuring Israel and Hamas to commence ceasefire negotiations from August 15.
Since October of the previous year, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the martyrdom of 39,700 Palestinians and injuries to over 91,700.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
