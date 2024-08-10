Over 100 killed in Israeli attack on Gaza school

The Israeli military, in an extreme act of brutality, dropped thousands of pounds of bombs on Palestinians praying, resulting in the martyrdom of 100 individuals, including women and children, and dozens more injured.

According to Arab media, in the Daraj area of northern Gaza, a school in a refugee camp was targeted while about 250 Palestinians were offering the Fajr prayers. The bombings led to the death of 100 Palestinians, many of whom were women and children.

Reports indicate that the Israeli military dropped three missiles on the school, each weighing 2,000 pounds. The school, which was targeted, had been sheltering displaced Palestinians.

Israel claims that the school was a Hamas headquarters where terrorists were present, while Gaza officials allege that Israel deliberately targeted the school. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has declared the Israeli bombardment of the Daraj school a war crime.

Meanwhile, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have proposed a new ceasefire plan to Israel and Hamas.

According to foreign media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to negotiate the proposal, stating that an Israeli delegation will participate in the talks on August 15.

A joint statement from the three countries noted that negotiations should begin on August 15, potentially in Doha or Cairo, and that no party should offer excuses.

According to news agencies, Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are pressuring Israel and Hamas to commence ceasefire negotiations from August 15.

Since October of the previous year, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the martyrdom of 39,700 Palestinians and injuries to over 91,700.