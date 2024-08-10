Punjab hikes medical entry test fee by 66%

LAHORE – The fee for entry test for postgraduate medical programs has been hiked massively, putting an additional burden on the aspirants.

The Punjab Health Department has increase the fee for the MS and MD entrance exams by Rs4,000 or 66 percent as new fee has been fixed at Rs10,000 as compared to previous Rs6,000.

The approval for hiking the entry test fee was taken in an inter-university board meeting while an official notification has also been issued in this regard.

King Edward Medical University has been designated to hold the entrance exams for various postgraduate medical programs in line with the new guidelines.

Earlier, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) implemented a 33pc increase in fees for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for MBBS and BDS programs.

After the latest move, the new fee for MDCAT is set at Rs8,000, up from the previous Rs6,000.

This year, over 200,000 candidates are expected to take Medical & Dental College Admission Test MDCAT. With the fee hike, PMDC anticipates collecting more than Rs1.6 billion from registrations. For international students, the registration fee will be Rs40,000.

Registration for MDCAT has started, with the test scheduled for September 22 across Pakistan, as well as in Saudi Arabia and Emirates.

The surge fee also received mixed reactions from students and parents, many of whom are concerned about the added financial strain on prospective medical and dental students.