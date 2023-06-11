Search

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz plays indoor games

Web Desk 11:31 PM | 11 Jun, 2023
PM Shehbaz plays indoor games
Source: APP

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demonstrated his sporting skills at the opening ceremony of the Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore on Sunday. 

On his visit to the sports complex, Shehbaz Sharif participated in a variety of indoor sports, including badminton, carrom and table tennis.

PM Shehbaz tweeted a video of himself playing indoor badminton on social media with the caption: "Slow motion effect makes it look better." 

During his visit, the PM expressed satisfaction at the standard of sports facilities for people. He appreciated the administration for making separate arrangements for women.

The Lahore commissioner briefed the prime minister about the ongoing sports projects initiated by the LDA. Shehbaz Sharif issued special instructions for early completion of sports projects.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Vice President Rana Mashhood accompanied the prime minister to the sports complex.

Islamabad police to recruit retired military personnel

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders relief, rehabilitation measures in rain-affected areas of KP

11:01 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz decides to launch fixed tax region to boost IT exports

05:55 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Pak Suzuki Motors shares its plight with PM Shehbaz, asks him not to raise taxes, duties on cars up to 1000cc

10:40 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Here’s what Pakistani PM Shehbaz gifted to Turkish President Erdogan at his inauguration

03:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz optimistic about $5bn trade volume between Pakistan-Turkiye

02:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2023

Pakistan PM Shehbaz lands in Ankara to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

09:14 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayesha Omar announces release of 'Kukri' as much-awaited film hits ...

11:59 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 11, 2023

08:37 AM | 11 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.15 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 11, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617
Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: