PM Shehbaz plays indoor games

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demonstrated his sporting skills at the opening ceremony of the Sabzazar Sports Complex in Lahore on Sunday.

On his visit to the sports complex, Shehbaz Sharif participated in a variety of indoor sports, including badminton, carrom and table tennis.

PM Shehbaz tweeted a video of himself playing indoor badminton on social media with the caption: "Slow motion effect makes it look better."

During his visit, the PM expressed satisfaction at the standard of sports facilities for people. He appreciated the administration for making separate arrangements for women.

The Lahore commissioner briefed the prime minister about the ongoing sports projects initiated by the LDA. Shehbaz Sharif issued special instructions for early completion of sports projects.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab Vice President Rana Mashhood accompanied the prime minister to the sports complex.