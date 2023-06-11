Islamabad police to recruit retired military personnel

ISLAMABAD – Police in Pakistani capital have planned to hire retired military personnel in various departments of the law enforcement agency.
According to media reports, 200 military veterans would first be employed for the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP).
A character certificate, national identity card (NIC), and educational credentials are required for recruitment.
Educational requirement for recruitment will be up to matriculation and that the age restriction is set at 42 years.
They also stated that the former troops will be stationed in high-risk areas such as red zones and sensitive buildings.
In an effort to deal with the law and order crisis after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, the Islamabad administration asked the interior ministry to call back the Pakistan Army forces a day earlier.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
