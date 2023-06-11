Islamabad police to recruit retired military personnel

ISLAMABAD – Police in Pakistani capital have planned to hire retired military personnel in various departments of the law enforcement agency.

According to media reports, 200 military veterans would first be employed for the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP).

A character certificate, national identity card (NIC), and educational credentials are required for recruitment.

Educational requirement for recruitment will be up to matriculation and that the age restriction is set at 42 years.

They also stated that the former troops will be stationed in high-risk areas such as red zones and sensitive buildings.

In an effort to deal with the law and order crisis after former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, the Islamabad administration asked the interior ministry to call back the Pakistan Army forces a day earlier.