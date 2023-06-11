First Russian oil tanker with over 45,000 metric tons of crude docks at Karachi port

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recently bought discounted Russian crude oil, and the first shipment has arrived at the country’s biggest port city.
Media reports suggest that vessel which brought a cargo of 45,142 metric tons of crude oil has docked at berth OP2. The remaining Russian crude will be transported to Port Qasim later this month.
The development is said to be a sigh of relief as the cash strapped country faces massive energy shortages and relied on imports of its petroleum products. Pakistan was earlier expecting the oil tanker from Russia last month but it was delayed due to technical reasons.
In previous years, Pakistan relied on Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for its oil imports while in recent years, Pakistan has been exploring diversification of its energy sources and supply routes.
The South Asian nation is looking to diversify its sources of oil imports amid soaring global prices while Russia – a major producer of crude oil – offered Islamabad discounted prices on its oil.
Moscow has also been actively seeking new markets for its energy resources, and its collaboration with Pakistan is expected to boost trade and energy ties.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
