Muharram 9 processions being taken out across Pakistan amid tight security

08:21 AM | 16 Jul, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE/KARACHI – Muharram 9 mourning processions are being taken across the country today (Tuesday), with mobile phone services partially suspended in specific areas of the different cities as stringent security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Faithful holds processions every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet (PBUH), and his companions in Karbala.

The Karachi police have issued a security and traffic management plan for processions on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, while more than 4,500 police officials to be deployed in the port city.

The Punjab government has also announced strict security measures for the Muharram processions. It has also decided to suspend mobile and internet services in specific areas.

Karachi

The main procession will be taken out from Martin Road Imambargah, Liaquatabad at 9am and it will reach Nishtar Park at 12pm, where the participants will attend a Majlis. 

The procession will again start from Nishtar Park and will use Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, and Nawaz MahabatKhanjee Road to culminate at for Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

As part of security measures, vehicles will not be allowed to use the route dedicated for the procession from Gurumandir Chowk. 

All traffic will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road, Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or NishtarRoad.

However, vehicles coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and Zoological Gardens. 

Furthermore, all traffic coming from the Liaquatabad will be diverted towards Martin Road to the Central Jail Karachi.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Hassan Square will head towards Chowrangi via Kashmir Road and Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Lahore

The main procession of mourners will depart from Pando Street Azakhana Imambargah in Lahore today. It will reach its destination at 12am tonight.

Over 4,500 police officers were performing their duties on Pando Street, while policemen with snipers had been positioned on the roofs of various buildings in the area.

Muharram 2024: Peoples Bus Service in Karachi suspended on these routes for Ashura

