Muharram 9 processions: Traffic plan for Islamabad announced

The Islamabad police have announced the traffic management plan in view of the Muharram 9 processions in the capital city today (July 16).

The arrangements have been finalised under the supervision of IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza and Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Sarfraz Virk.

The main procession of Muharram 9 will commence from Mian Imambargah in G/6-2, follow its designated route, and conclude at its starting point.

Due to the procession, Fazal Haq Road will be closed for generate traffic from Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza. Citizens have been asked to use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk instead.

7th Avenue will be closed for general traffic on both sides from Daman Koh Chowk to Chand Tara Chowk, Blue Area out loop and from 7th Avenue Chowk Suhrawardy.

Commuters can use Urban Alternate Road, Jinnah Avenue, Suhrawardy Road, and Margalla Road as alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Sadar Road will remain closed between Iqbal Hall and Melody Chowk on both sides. People can use Abpara Suhrawardy Road as an alternative.

Municipal Road from Lal Masjid to Shahada Chowk and GPO Chowk are also closed for traffic with people advising to use Shaheed Millat Road.

Luqman Hakeem Road from Polyclinic to Iqbal Hall will be closed while Jinnah Avenue can be used as an alternative route.