Muharram 2024: Peoples Bus Service in Karachi suspended on these routes for Ashura

KARACHI – Peoples Bus Service announced suspension of operations on specific routes during Muharram 2024.

The bus service used by thousands of commuters on daily basis will be halted throughout Karachi, with exception of route from Malir Halt to Super Highway, which will remain operational on these days.

Karachi traffic police shared traffic management plan for processions on 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

On Monday, a procession will start at Nishtar Park and conclude at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Muhammad Ali (MA) Jinnah Road will be closed from Gurumandir to Tower due to security concerns.

The procession route includes Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Baba-e-Urdu, Bara Imam, Nishtar Road, Altaf Hussain Road, Bolton Market, MA Jinnah Road (point c), Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar Police Station, and finally Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 9th of Muharram, the key procession will start from Martin Road Imambargah, Liaquatabad at 9 AM, reaching Nishtar Park by noon.

After Majlis, the procession will proceed from Nishtar Park to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar, passing through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road, and ending at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.



