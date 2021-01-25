PM Imran to address UNCTAD via video link today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a fourth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Financing for Development via video link today.
Taking it to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan wrote Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak at the 4th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Financing for Development (FfD) today.
The conference is being held in Geneva and the discussions will focus on "strengthening the coherence and consistency of multilateral financial, investment, trade and development policy".
The conference will also be addressed by Vice President of Bolivia David Choquehuanca, Spain's Minister for Social Rights Pablo Iglesias Turrión and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.
