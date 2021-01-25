PM Imran to address UNCTAD via video link today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a fourth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Financing for Development via video link today.

The conference is being held in Geneva and the discussions will focus on "strengthening the coherence and consistency of multilateral financial, investment, trade and development policy".

The conference will also be addressed by Vice President of Bolivia David Choquehuanca, Spain's Minister for Social Rights Pablo Iglesias Turrión and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.