10:22 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Cooking oil prices increased by up to Rs110 per litre in utility stores
ISLAMABAD – The price of cooking oil has witnessed a massive hike in the Utility Stores across the country, increasing the burden on the inflation-hit public.

The price of cooking oil has been increased whooping Rs14 to 110 per litre, while ghee rates have been moved up by Rs15 to Rs49 per kg.

The utility stores, where essential commodities are provided at subsidized prices, has jacked up the prices of detergent powders by up to Rs21.

The prices of bath soaps, toilet cleaner, shampoos, hand wash and other items have also been increased.

A spokesperson of the utility stores corporation said that the prices have been increased in line with rising prices of commodities in open market.  

